Max Runager died of blood clot

Posted by Mike Florio on July 6, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT

Former NFL punter Max Runager, whose body was found in a parking lot recently at the age of 61, died of a blood clot.

Via Tim McManus of ESPN.com, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle determined that the blood clot arose from a recent injury. According to Runager’s father, Max Runager suffered a fractured fibula when trying to get up from a chair using a walker. Runager was using the walker because he had previously fallen from the roof of his parents’ home, cracking a bone in his back.

Runager punted for the Eagles, 49ers, and Browns. He was a member of the 1984 San Francisco team that went 15-1 and won Super Bowl XIX.