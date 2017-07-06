Michael Brockers to Rams: Pay Aaron Donald

Posted by Charean Williams on July 6, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT

Michael Brockers has one thing to say to the Rams when it comes to Aaron Donald: Pay the man.

Brockers fully supports his teammate as Donald seeks a raise over the $3.2 million in salary and bonuses the Rams are scheduled to pay him this season. Donald, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, skipped the three weeks of OTAs in his bid for a new deal, and Brockers said Rams players will fully support Donald if the defensive tackle holds out of training camp.

“At the end of the day, that’s our brother,” Brockers told Ross Tucker and Torry Holt on SiriusXM’s The Opening Drive. “We’ll go to war with him and for him. We respect any decision. He deserves it. You look at the record, being the most dominant defensive tackle in the league, and he’s just making all these phenomenal numbers and stuff like that. And, obviously, pay the man. Obviously. He’s put in him some major work for this team and I think he deserves it.”

Donald has 28 career sacks and four forced fumbles in three seasons.

“I don’t think people understand how much of a critic he is of himself,” Brockers said. “He watches so much film of himself, and you hear the greatest players that ever played this game talk about how they watch film more of themselves than they do the opponent and stuff like that. Definitely watching himself, critiquing himself, and wanting to be better at all times in whatever he does.

“I just see these little things that he does every day to make himself a better player and a better pro. I just respect every little aspect of his game.”