Report: Marcus Gilchrist expecting medical clearance in early August

Posted by Josh Alper on July 6, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

Safety Marcus Gilchrist has not signed with another team since being released by the Jets early in the offseason, although that was to be expected given the knee injury he suffered late last year.

Gilchrist tore his patellar tendon in a December game, which made him a candidate to be released even before the Jets took safeties with their first two picks in this year’s draft. They finally cut him in May, leaving Gilchrist to continue rehabbing on his own over the last few months.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the rehab has been going well enough that Gilchrist is expected to get medical clearance to return to the field in early August. Rapoport also shares a link to a video of Gilchrist going through workouts that show he’s moving well in a variety of drills.

Gilchrist started 61 straight games for the Chargers and Jets before getting injured and posted eight interceptions and five forced fumbles over that span. He’ll likely get a few looks from teams trying to round out their safety group this summer and would provide an experienced hand in the secondary if he’s healthy enough to pass a physical.