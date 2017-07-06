Revis should wait for the postseason

With the Jets owing cornerback Darrelle Revis $6 million in 2017 if he doesn’t play and with the Jets getting a dollar-for-dollar credit for any money he earns elsewhere and with no one likely to pay Revis significantly more than $6 million this year, the best business move for one of the best NFL businessmen of the past decade would be to not play this year.
By “this year,” I mean this calendar year. Come January, Revis should pick a team that has a need in the secondary, show them he can still run and cut and do whatever he needs to do to perform at an acceptable level, join a roster, and showcase his talents in during the playoffs. If, obviously, someone wants him.
The approach would have several benefits for Revis. First, he’d get his full $6 million from the Jets, since that’s regular-season salary not postseason playoff share. (As one league source explained it, the Jets could argue that they deserve credit for whatever he earns in the postseason. Even if they’d win on that point, the playoff share pales in comparison to the $352,000 that Revis will get for each regular-season game in 2017.) Second, he’d potentially add to his Hall of Fame credentials by snaring a second Super Bowl ring. Third, he’d be able to remind the league of his skills and abilities when most of the league is making plans for free agency with postseason performances in mind — which would be the perfect way to lay a foundation for getting maximum compensation on the open market.
And so at a time when the best business move would seem to be waiting until the 2018 season, the truly ideal approach could be to wait only until the 2017 regular season ends.
Just curious, where’d the 352k per game come from? 6mil/16 games is $375k. I’m assuming hes not making the full 6mil that’s just an estimate? or do they get paid for the bye week? ahhh they get paid for bye weeks!? so its divided by 17, answered my own question.
I figured they only got 16 checks
sounds good in theory…but hes been abysmal as of late tho
And he’d be able to learn an NFL playbook in said time? Get outta here.
I don’t think he wants your advise. It’s usually poor advise.
What team is going to pay a player that :
A – hasn’t played in a year
B – played poorly their last year.
C – quit on the team and stopped making tackles or jamming receivers.
What would you pay, veterans minimum, plus an incentive bonus for “showing up and playing hard”? How do you measure that?
While it makes sense from a dollars perspective, how likely is Revis to immediately start on a true Super Bowl contender? Most of the playoff teams will have a solid starting lineup. It would take a significant DB injury just as the regular season is ending to a team with poor depth. Seems like the odds are low of all that happening.
Yeah, because teams love adding a big name to the team (and to the locker room) who expects playing time and accolades when it’s the most important time of the year…
Oh, and all that for a guy who was terrible in 2016 and willingly chose not to play in ’17 because it was “for free” in your world, despite getting $6 million.
How delusional are you?
This is the stupidest thing I’ve been unfortunate to read.
It’s an incredible long shot to say the least, that a playoff caliber team, would want an aging cornerback, whose last on field performance did not instill confidence in a former organization that was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. Not playing for an entire year isn’t going to help either. He would have little to no impact for a team, unless they literally lose their starting two corners, and the system suitable to his current skills. The stars really need to align for this to even be taken slightly seriously.
But, snaring a Second Super Bowl Ring? New England already let him walk, so no chances there… Perhaps he’d secure a position with the best NFC team, but we all know the Pat’s are headed to another Super Bowl and another Super Bowl victory…
This isn’t baseball -it takes time and reps to gel in a defensive secondary. Aside from that reality, not only has Revis lost a step, but he’s become lazy and complacent, which is one of the reasons he didn’t resign with New England having previously expressed how much more work it was there.