T.Y. Hilton can’t wait for Andrew Luck’s return

It was a weird offseason for T.Y. Hilton.
The Colts receiver has used previous offseasons to work on timing with Andrew Luck. But Luck missed all of the team’s offseason program after undergoing surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Luck had not resumed throwing when the offseason program ended June 15, and the Colts have yet to update the quarterback’s situation.
Hilton, though, said it won’t take long to get back in rhythm with his quarterback.
“I just told him to get healthy. That’s the main thing,’’ Hilton said, via Mike Chappell of Indianapolis’ WTTV. “If you’re not healthy, then don’t throw. For him, the main thing is to just get healthy and we’ll pick up where we left off.
“Two days back-to-back is all we need. At the end of the day, once camp starts we should be fine.’’
Hilton didn’t appreciate his ranking in the NFL Network’s list of top-100 players, telling Chappell it was “disrespectful” to be listed at No. 61.
“the main thing is to just get healthy and we’ll pick up where we left off”
Where you left off? So you want to continue to suck?
I was watching recently the ‘Do your Job’ about the Patriots from their superbowl in 2015.
A few minutes of the recorded tape beofre then was the NFL ‘analysts’ giving their Superbowl predeictions, with scores ofcourse becuase thats how things work.
All but one of them picked the COLTS to win the Superbowl in 2016.
The same team that got blown out in the AFCC that hasnt won but 1 playoff game since Peyton manning.
I NEVER understood the HYPE around the Colts, or people pretending that New England didnt have about the same lineup the last 2 years.
Thats like this year everybody picking the Steelers to somehow beat New England and win a superbowl.
Your a B team with lots of hype. Get a good seat for the AFCC this year from Furniture Warehouse in downtown Indianapolis.