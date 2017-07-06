T.Y. Hilton can’t wait for Andrew Luck’s return

Posted by Charean Williams on July 6, 2017, 4:44 PM EDT

It was a weird offseason for T.Y. Hilton.

The Colts receiver has used previous offseasons to work on timing with Andrew Luck. But Luck missed all of the team’s offseason program after undergoing surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. Luck had not resumed throwing when the offseason program ended June 15, and the Colts have yet to update the quarterback’s situation.

Hilton, though, said it won’t take long to get back in rhythm with his quarterback.

“I just told him to get healthy. That’s the main thing,’’ Hilton said, via Mike Chappell of Indianapolis’ WTTV. “If you’re not healthy, then don’t throw. For him, the main thing is to just get healthy and we’ll pick up where we left off.

“Two days back-to-back is all we need. At the end of the day, once camp starts we should be fine.’’

Hilton didn’t appreciate his ranking in the NFL Network’s list of top-100 players, telling Chappell it was “disrespectful” to be listed at No. 61.