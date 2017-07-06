Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 6, 2017, 7:14 AM EDT

The Bills are still finding it hard to make up ground in their division.

The Dolphins think this offense could be the best they’ve surrounded QB Ryan Tannehill with.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft knows how to vacation in style.

Jets CB Buster Skrine needs a bounce-back season.

A former Ravens WR has opened a juice bar.

Bengals DE Michael Johnson has been a steady contributor.

A look at the Browns rebuilt offensive line.

Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell made an announcement — about his new rap album.

What are realistic expectations for the Texans this year?

There are still apparently hard feelings between Jim Mora and the Colts.

Jaguars LB Myles Jack has earned high marks for his coverage ability.

An early look at the Titans’ draft class.

Broncos QB Chad Kelly celebrated Mr. Irrelevant week.

The Chiefs clearly aren’t afraid of shaking things up.

The Chargers lead the league — in dead money on the salary cap.

Raiders G Gabe Jackson is clearly enjoying his newfound riches.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett keeps talking about character, players keep getting arrested.

A look at some potential underdogs in Giants camp.

Eagles WR Greg Ward is trying to stick after converting from QB.

Former Washington QB Jason Campbell remembers “a whole bunch of crazy going on.”

Former Bears LB Brian Urlacher was as confused by their offseason QB moves as a lot of Bears fans.

The Lions have come to appreciate the steadiness of K Matt Prater.

Packers DT Montravius Adams has a chance at a bigger role with the uncertainty about Letroy Guion’s status.

Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater has an important role this year, whether he plays or not.

This just in: Falcons WR Julio Jones is good at football.

The Panthers are expecting growth from their CB position.

The Saints hope G Larry Warford becomes a foundation piece for their line.

A look at some looming Buccaneers training camp battles.

The Cardinals need early contributions from their draft class.

Rams LB Carlos Thompson is hoping for good things from his reunion with Wade Phillips.

Added depth at RB could pay dividends for the 49ers.

The Seahawks don’t seem to have throwback uniforms in their plans.