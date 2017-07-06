Two players are eligible for next week’s supplemental draft

Posted by Josh Alper on July 6, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT

The NFL’s annual supplemental draft has been a quiet affair in recent years, so it may have escaped your notice that this year’s edition will be held on July 12.

There are only two players eligible this year, so it may well escape your notice next week as well. Rob Rang of NFLDraftScout.com reported that Georgia Military College defensive end Tavares Bingham and Western New Mexico running back Marques Rodgers are this year’s entries and the league has confirmed that is the case.

Bingham never played last season after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College while Rodgers ran for 1,283 yards and caught 61 passes.

The supplemental draft is for players whose eligibility has changed since the NFL Draft in April. Teams that make a selection have to forfeit the corresponding pick, e.g. their third-round pick, in the next year’s draft.

The last player selected in a supplemental draft was tackle Isaiah Battle, who went to the Rams in the fifth round in 2015 and has yet to play in a regular season game. Wide receiver Josh Gordon was a Browns second-round pick in 2012 and Terrelle Pryor was picked by the Raiders as a quarterback in the third round of the 2011 supplemental draft.