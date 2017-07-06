When Peyton Manning wanted to be pulled from a blowout, Bruce Arians refused

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians knows how to coach quarterbacks. He wrote the book on it. Literally.
The Quarterback Whisperer, officially released next Tuesday, has plenty of interesting stories from Arians’ lifetime in football, as both a quarterback and a coach of quarterbacks.
Here’s one that justifies a blurb of its own. Arians, serving as the quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis early in Peyton Manning’s career, showed a willingness few have to be blunt and candid with Peyton.
During a 1999 game against the Patriots, the Colts trailed badly. “Midway through the fourth quarter of the game, with the outcome already decided, Peyton was so frustrated that he asked for mercy,” Arians writes. “He wanted to be pulled from the game.”
Arians refused, in a colorful way.
‘”F–k no, get back in there,’ I told him,” Arians explains. “‘We’ll go no-huddle and maybe you’ll learn something. You can never ask to come out. You’re our leader. Act like it.'”`
Arians then describes what happened next as a “sight to behold,” with Manning leading a late drive that ended in a touchdown pass. Arians saw the drive give Manning a “shot of confidence.”
Before the rematch later that year, with the pre-Belichick Patriots having beaten Manning three straight times, Arians noticed before the game that Manning “had a frowning, contorted face” and that “he looked like he really needed to go to the bathroom.” Arians continued to sense that Manning was uptight about facing New England again, so Arians said to him, “‘Peyton, your footwork is all messed up. . . . What’s wrong with you, man?'”
Arians says that Manning’s footwork actually was fine, but in the process of focusing on working on his footwork after Arians called him out, Manning’s anxiety disappeared. The Colts won the game. Arians calls that moment before the game as a “turning point” in their relationship, one in which Arians pushed the right “psychological button.”
And that’s what so much of the book is about — the psychology both of being a quarterback and of coaching one. It’s already a worthwhile effort to read, and I’m only at page 26.
Yes… a garbage time TD pass against the Pats 3rd team D was quite a sight to behold.
I’m a lifelong Packers fan, but you gotta love Arians.
He does realize that in the process of making himself look good he’s painting Peyton as a yellow coward….well maybe the truth hurts….
I would probably think that was a more interesting story if I didn’t believe that Bruce Arians is probably just trying to take all the credit for Peyton Manning’s career and natural talent. Bruce loves him some Bruce…
packfaninpackland says:
I’m also a lifelong Packers fan – quite probably since before you were born — and I think Bruce Arians is an arrogant clown who will never win anything as a head coach.
Nice job keeping that ego in check Bruce.
Makes sense. I have never seen an “elite” QB quit like Manning quit in SB 48 against the Seahawks. Quitter.
jvw1982 says:
Jul 6, 2017 6:47 PM
No, he is not. He is painting a near rookie QB as someone who needed to learn a lesson about leadership. How many downs you play in the NFL? You seem to know so much about leadership on the field.
Even as a lifelong Colts fan, I cant figure out why anyone liked that Peyton guy.
He always seemed like a pillow soft, entitled, rich little punk to me.
Keep giving us all the good stuff, so I don’t have to wait 3 years to spend a quarter at Goodwill.
Peyton got into his own head too much.
SB against Seattle … Fumbles that snap early on and you could see then on his face that he was done.
Some information must be incorrect here, I was trying to look up the game mentioned, but in 1999 the first Colts vs Pats game actually had manning going up 28-7 and blowing the lead and losing to bledsoe 31-28. Then they won 20-15 in the second game. No garbage time touchdown there?
Looks like he Arians meant 1998. The Colts were down 29-0 in the 4th when Peyton threw a TD pass.
Checking 1999 Colts games, they we actually ahead vs. the Patriots 28-14 going into the 4th quarter until the Pats scored 17 in the 4th to win 31-24. There was no blowout. Not then, or in the 2nd game that year or in 1998 (Manning’s rookie year).
It doesn’t look good when a writer can’t get the story right over something fans can easily check. So if there was never a blow-out, why did Manning ask out of the game? Maybe he never did ask out.
Sounds like a typical Arians press conference. He’s wonderful and everyone else is the problem.