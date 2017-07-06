Will NFL ever embrace ads on game jerseys?

If the NFL could do it all over again, the NFL would do at least two things differently from the get-go. One, the league would set itself up as a truly single enterprise and not various different businesses, for legal and labor reasons. Two, the league would put advertisement all over its uniforms and helmets, for revenue reasons.
Nearly 100 years later, tens of millions of dollars if not more are lost every year due to the failure of the league to incorporate advertisements from the launch of the league and its reluctance to start now. Surely, the league constantly wrestles with whether to devote a pledge-pin-sized portion of its uniform (or more) to companies looking to expand brand awareness in exchange for large payments of cash.
The process began several years ago, when the league allowed teams to put patches on their practice jerseys. And while the presence of ads on game uniforms currently goes no farther than the Nike swoosh on the jerseys and pants and the logos appearing on shoes, the decision of the Toronto Raptors to become the ninth NBA team to put an ad on their game jerseys surely will spark the latest flurry of emails in and around 345 Park Avenue as to whether the league should find a way to follow suit.
Though many fans would strenuously object to the proliferation of uniforms ads, what would happen if the league found a way to add advertisements in a subtle, unobtrusive way? Racing fans not only tolerate but welcome ads all over vehicles and racing suits. Soccer fans shrug at the entire front of a kit being consumed by a corporate message.
So while the NFL missed the boat back in the 1920s, it feels inevitable that ads eventually will roar onto NFL jerseys. Fans will huff and puff (as the poll we posted last year confirms), but of all the issues that could blow the NFL’s house down, ads on uniforms are low on the list. Especially as more and more other sports embrace opportunities to make even more money for nothing.
A better question might be, “is there anything NFL owners won’t do for money?” … the answer in NO !
The NFL is all about making money so unfortunately it will happen someday.
One, the league would set itself up as a truly single enterprise and not various different businesses, for legal and labor reasons.
——————————————————–
If the league had done it this way, there is a pretty good chance the NFL wouldn’t exist today and it is extremely likely if it did, it wouldn’t be nearly as successful.
I propose a trade. Ten minutes less of commercials per game in exchange for a 3×5 inch patch on each teams jersey.
I would only be OK with advertisements on jerseys if it cut down on TV commercial breaks. That would be a trade off I could live with.
While I wanna make a “I’m never gonna buy a jersey with an ad on it”…
I’ve already stopped buying jerseys. Mainly because the players are usually gone within a few years. I’ll buy a retro jersey every once in a while. But $200+ for a guy who’s off the team in 3 years? I could think of a lot better ways to spend or save that money
it will happen when TV revenue starts to decline or sooner…
The last thing I want to see on the uniforms is advertisements.
I’m not interested in wearing an “Emirates Air Patriots” jersey or anything like that.
If the billions they aren’t making already aren’t enough the owners can stuff their greed.
They will eventually. Fans will rant and rave, including me. How many would actually stop watching? I could say I would, but I would probably be lying.
In a couple of years, you will see teams advertising Papa Johns garbage pizza on their jersey’s.
Yeah, then they can all run around looking like 3rd world billboards, because that would be Sooooo impressive!
“Julio, tell us about that amazing catch.” “Well, first I want to thank everyone at Pepsi and also all the support from Mars bars and…..”
Of course, the NFL will stop at nothing when it comes to money.
if the price it right they will. so far it hasn’t.
Of course they will, but it should offset some of the commercials, but it won’t. Once they’ve got fans to accept something there’s no going back. Squeeze and squeeze some more, regardless of product quality, THAT’S the American way.
Coming soon:
The Draft King Raiders playing in Fan Duel Coliseum
Soccer fans shrug at the entire front of a kit being consumed by a corporate message.
———————–
Firstly, having spent half my career over in London watching the Prem, and watched plenty of MLS too, I can assure you that the sponsor logos don’t cover the “entire” front but more like a quarter of it, and fans don’t shrug – but they put up with it because the game doesn’t stop every few minutes for ad-breaks.
I hope not. Great picture
Can someone explain why hindsight is all about failure through missed money growing decisions. This country is one big witches brew of crutches….and trying to profit off of those crutches. Manage your own impulses and grow your wealth off of the inability to do so by the masses.
I’d tolerate the ads.
I can’t tolerate the nerd at the other end deleting all of the “good” comments on this site.
I can only imagine which team in MA the TV show “cheaters” will want as their prime sponsor. 🙂