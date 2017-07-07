Adam Gase likes having players come in to help

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 7, 2017, 6:34 AM EDT

Dolphins coach Adam Gase has quickly earned a reputation as a player’s coach.

Part of that could be for his willingness to turn to former players for help.

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the latest to drop in was longtime NFL cornerback Dre Bly.

Bly spent a week working with the Dolphins’ defensive backs, “bouncing knowledge to guys” on the field and the meeting room, according to defensive back Jordan Lucas.

Bly and Gase crossed paths in Detroit, when Gase was a scouting assistant and coaching assistant with the Lions.

The two-time Pro Bowl corner joined a list of guest instructors which includes Wes Welker, Chris Chambers and others who have spent time there this offseason.

While many coaches will treat their meeting rooms and sideline access as sacred, Gase’s openness to others is an interesting approach, and perhaps part of the reason players have responded so well to him.