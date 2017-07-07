Austin Seferian-Jenkins: Chance Jets took on me will pay off

When tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins came into the NFL as a 2014 second-round pick of the Buccaneers, there were no shortage of predictions of big things for a player with the kind of size and athleticism that has helped other tight ends find success.
It didn’t play out that way in Tampa as injuries limited him to 16 games in the two years before a DUI arrest led to the Bucs dumping him from the roster last year. Seferian-Jenkins landed with the Jets, but only caught 10 passes in seven games that showed little difference from what had come before.
Seferian-Jenkins stopped drinking and lost weight ahead of this year’s offseason program and drew good notices from beat reporters who took in Jets practices. Seferian-Jenkins believes that those off-field changes will help him on the field this fall.
“I feel like a different person on and off the field,” Seferian-Jenkins said, via the team’s website. “The weight loss has been tremendous and I’m just really happy I have the opportunity to show the Jets taking a chance on me is going to pay off. I’m just trying to work every single day on the team like everybody else.”
The Jets have largely ignored the tight end spot in recent years, but Seferian-Jenkins said new offensive coordinator John Morton has made the position a more prominent part of his offense. With little competition at the position, Seferian-Jenkins should be well positioned to take advantage of that although he’ll have to serve a two-game suspension to start the year.
So now that his career is in jeopardy the light has finally come on, supposedly. If he doesn’t contribute this year, he may be out of chances.
Lots of players get second chances, but few make the best of it.
But think of Chris Carter getting cut by the Eagles, landing with the Vikings and having a brilliant career.
But working against Seferian-Jenkins is he is playing for the Jets..
Given the tight end they drafted-Jace Amaro–was a monster bust, this will be good for the Jets if he has any production at all.
Now the 1st tight end drafted that year Eric Ebron has also been pretty..uh..injury prone with not much production. Man the Lions should have taken Aaron Donald!
He looked like an absolute stud at University of Washington and ready to explode once he got to an NFL team but never was able to put it together. sucks cause he’s a freak athlete but really immature and made of glass.
Just stay away from that Iced Tea they have in Cleveland….it’s loaded!