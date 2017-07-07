Brandon Marshall gets Nuggets jersey after recruiting Paul Millsap

Posted by Charean Williams on July 7, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall received an honorary jersey from the Denver Nuggets after assisting the NBA team in recruiting free agent forward Paul Millsap.

“Me and [Nuggets president] Tim Connelly are pretty good friends and I thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help recruit an NBA free agent,” Marshall told Troy Renck of Denver7. “And I definitely want every team in Colorado to improve and be great.”

Marshall, Nuggets guard Gary Harris, and Connelly met with Millsap, who grew up a Broncos fan, in Atlanta last week. Millsap signed a three-year, $90 million deal with the Nuggets the next day.

“I can sell water to a well,” Marshall tweeted Sunday night after Millsap agreed to terms. “Congrats big homie! Paul Millsap let’s do it big for the city one time.”

The Nuggets sent Marshall a No. 54 jersey with his name on the back as a thank you.