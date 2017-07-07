Cliff Avril: Story about divided locker room is “fake news”

Posted by Charean Williams on July 7, 2017, 9:47 PM EDT

The Seahawks have denied all offseason they have a divided locker room. Defensive end Cliff Avril went a step further Friday, calling the story “fake news” created to make headlines.

“I think it’s all fake news,” Avril told Nick Ferguson and Brian Webber on TuneIn’s NFL No Huddle. “I think it’s all dead. It was a dead period so people needed something to talk about. At the same time, too, let’s be honest, there are 90 guys in the locker room right now. There is no way that 90 guys are going to always get along, and that’s just what it is. I’m pretty sure there are people at your job right now that’s way less than 90 that don’t get along. That’s just part of it. Now as far as it being Russ [Wilson] and [Richard] Sherm or Russ and whoever, I don’t think that’s true. I’ve never had any issues with Russ. I don’t think anybody has any issues with Russ. We all want the best for Russ, and Russ wants the best for us. That is the only way we are going to succeed.

“I haven’t seen it. I don’t know what they are referring to. Maybe they know something that I don’t know.”

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham wrote a story in May with anonymous team sources saying an offense-vs.-defensive rift had developed in Seattle, stemming from the Seahawks’ loss in Super Bowl XLIX in the waning seconds. Pete Carroll, Sherman and Wilson all have dismissed the story.