Colts waive Ken Griffey Jr.’s son from IR

Posted by Charean Williams on July 7, 2017, 5:27 PM EDT

The Colts reached an injury settlement with rookie receiver Trey Griffey, waiving him from injured reserve Friday. Griffey is the son of Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr.

The Colts placed Trey Griffey on the waived-injured list on the eve of their three-day minicamp last month. They signed him in May as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Arizona.

Griffey had 79 catches for 1,241 yards and six scores in his college career, including 23 catches for 382 yards and two touchdowns last season.