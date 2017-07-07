Colts waive Ken Griffey Jr.’s son from IR

The Colts reached an injury settlement with rookie receiver Trey Griffey, waiving him from injured reserve Friday. Griffey is the son of Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr.
The Colts placed Trey Griffey on the waived-injured list on the eve of their three-day minicamp last month. They signed him in May as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Arizona.
Griffey had 79 catches for 1,241 yards and six scores in his college career, including 23 catches for 382 yards and two touchdowns last season.
He’s suffering from a severe case of affluenza.
No offense intended, but the only reason the Colts signed him is his last name.
Get this kid a baseball bat.
I wonder if any of the Indianapolis old timers remember when his grandfather, Ken Griffey Sr. played baseball for the Reds AAA affiliate Indianapolis team. The Big Red Machine was loaded back then, and they didn’t have to call guys up before they were ready. Griffey Sr. tore it up when he was at Indy. Junior was three or four years old at the time. I’m sure the Griffey family has fond memories of Indy.