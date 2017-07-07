David Johnson wants to get Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald a ring

Earlier in the offseason, Cardinals running back David Johnson said he didn’t think the team was feeling extra urgency to win a Super Bowl this season because of the limited time that quarterback Carson Palmer and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald have left in the NFL.
That doesn’t mean that the prospect of playing a leading role in getting those two players a Super Bowl ring isn’t on Johnson’s mind. During an appearance with Bruce Murray and Kirk Morrison on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NFL Media, Johnson explained why
“Because Carson, especially Carson and Larry, those two guys have taught me so much in these last two years that helped me so much with the playbook,” Johnson said. “Learning how to run a route effectively, it’s not all about speed, it’s also about technique and stuff. So I really want to do it for those guys. Especially since they’re such — not just great athletes, but great people off the field. So I feel like there’s a little pressure on me to do as much as I can to get that ring for those two.”
The Cardinals shouldn’t get in the way of Johnson’s plans. They have been open about their plans to have Johnson do as much as he can this season and the running back has talked about his goal of reaching the 1,000-yard mark as both a runner and receiver. That alone wouldn’t be enough to get Palmer and Fitzgerald their first Super Bowl win, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt the cause.
The Cards are a decent team and they have some talent (especially David Johnson), but I don’t think they’re going to get to the Super Bowl anytime soon unless they get some breaks and everyone stays healthy all year. There are a handful of teams that have more talent and more depth, and that are better equipped for a SB run. However, never say never, right?
The division will be between Seattle and Arizona again this year. If one of them can snag home field advantage heading into the playoffs they will have a decent shot at the SB.
Of course, I’m in favor of Seattle and believe that their offense will increase tremendously from last year. They now have a healthy Wilson, stacked running back trio, and a hopefully improved O-line.
However, the cards are no pushovers. May the best team take the division. The 2017 season can’t get here soon enough.
Go to Jared!!!
Trade them to the Patriots then.
Tell them to become members of the Patriots…… That goes for him as well…. That’s their best bet at getting a SB Ring
There’s always eBay.
Welp, he better keep a keen eye out for one on ebay then…
I have a replica Seahawks 2013 “Supa Bow ring” Ariana can have. His team isn’t gonna get one. 8-8, at best, and the Seahawks have the division locked up by Thanksgiving.
Again.
Cards need a real QB first, rest of team in place.
Larry already has a ring granted it’s a NYC championship ring, and had one within his grasp if not for the Steelers. Carson isn’t the QB to get the Cards to the SB, and Budda is a nice get, but losing CC to the jags hurt.
Not going to happen. The cap hell Keim has gotten them into is not good.
Palmer and Fitzgerald are far too expensive at their age.
Losing Campbell and Jefferson will also hurt that D badly.
The NFC doesn’t have a dominant team like the AFC (The Patriots), so we can assume that the conference is up for grabs. If the Cards improve they can certainly head to the SB.
Why they didn’t deal for Garoppolo, cut Palmer and load up to help Fitz, I have no idea.
Some teams don’t quite get it.
I’m sure there’s an ordering catalog somewhere.
Sign Jay Cutler……
So the journey will be first to win the division.
That means they have to beat the rams and 49ers twice each. That’s doable. And then split with Seattle. That’s doable.
Seattle will be right in it for the division though to the end.
AFC South is a break. Should be able to go 3-1 there. NFC East is tough though. Let’s say 2-2.
Bucs and Lions are both winnable. Say 2-0.
So that adds up to 12-4 at best, but they can get a playoff spot.
So then 3 or 4 games in the playoffs against the likes of Green Bay, Dallas, Atlanta and NE.
That’s tough.
If Arizona win it this year they will have earned it.