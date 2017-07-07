David Johnson wants to get Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald a ring

Posted by Josh Alper on July 7, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT

Earlier in the offseason, Cardinals running back David Johnson said he didn’t think the team was feeling extra urgency to win a Super Bowl this season because of the limited time that quarterback Carson Palmer and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald have left in the NFL.

That doesn’t mean that the prospect of playing a leading role in getting those two players a Super Bowl ring isn’t on Johnson’s mind. During an appearance with Bruce Murray and Kirk Morrison on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NFL Media, Johnson explained why

“Because Carson, especially Carson and Larry, those two guys have taught me so much in these last two years that helped me so much with the playbook,” Johnson said. “Learning how to run a route effectively, it’s not all about speed, it’s also about technique and stuff. So I really want to do it for those guys. Especially since they’re such — not just great athletes, but great people off the field. So I feel like there’s a little pressure on me to do as much as I can to get that ring for those two.”

The Cardinals shouldn’t get in the way of Johnson’s plans. They have been open about their plans to have Johnson do as much as he can this season and the running back has talked about his goal of reaching the 1,000-yard mark as both a runner and receiver. That alone wouldn’t be enough to get Palmer and Fitzgerald their first Super Bowl win, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt the cause.