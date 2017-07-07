Demaryius Thomas: Paxton Lynch was lighting it up at end of spring

Posted by Josh Alper on July 7, 2017, 12:46 PM EDT

After the Broncos offseason program came to an end, a report from Denver said that quarterback Paxton Lynch’s “switch was flipped” in the final weeks of their workouts and one of the team’s top receivers agrees with that assessment.

Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was asked at his youth football camp on Friday about Lynch’s competition with Trevor Siemian for the team’s starting job and said that Lynch made his strongest argument as the team was wrapping up their work this spring.

“Trevor’s speaking up more than Paxton,” Thomas said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “Paxton’s still young and Trevor played a lot more last year. They both had their up and down days. Trevor’s been pretty cool the whole time, everybody has their days. The first couple weeks, you see Paxton … people are talking about it, but the last couple of weeks where he was just out there lighting it up. It was like ‘Whoa, where did that come from?’”

Lynch said in June that he feels he got better “progressively” as his reps increased over the course of the offseason and more of the same when the team gets to camp later this month could make it hard for the Broncos to keep their 2016 first-round pick on the bench any longer.