Jason Witten on TD celebrations: I’m not clever enough to have one

Posted by Charean Williams on July 7, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT

Cowboys receivers already are discussing choreographed touchdown celebrations.

As soon as the NFL announced it was relaxing its rules on end zone celebrations, the ideas began flowing.

“Check me out,” Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “When I get in that end zone Sunday, Sept. 10. We got some stuff planned.”

They just shouldn’t expect old-school tight end Jason Witten to partake. Instead, the 15-year veteran will stand back and enjoy.

“Granddad taught me a long time ago, act like you’ve been there before,” Witten said. “But better yet, I’m just not as clever as these guys.”

Witten appreciates the creativity of the touchdown celebration. He lauds Bryant’s signature X, and Ezekiel Elliott’s one-time leap into the oversized Salvation Army kettle.

“Our game is at an all-time high,” Witten said. “My kids watch it. I know a lot of guys, even in this locker room are really good at it. I enjoy seeing it, and I get a laugh out of it.

“You never want to lose the fun of it. I think they got to draw the line. The league’s in a tough spot in a lot of ways. But you never want to see the kid in these players when they make these plays lose sight of that. Hopefully they’ll be able to find a boundary there and allow these guys to still entertain and do what they like to do.”