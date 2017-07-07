Max McCaffrey hopes to get a chance with Packers this season

Posted by Josh Alper on July 7, 2017, 11:54 AM EDT

There’s been a lot of buzz about Panthers first-round pick Christian McCaffrey this offseason and he’s sure to play a sizable role in the Carolina offense.

His brother hopes that Christian isn’t the only member of the family making an impact in the NFL during the 2017 season. Max McCaffrey signed to the Packers’ practice squad late last season after spending the offseason with the Raiders and got called up to the active roster in the playoffs, but wound up on the inactive list when all of the team’s regular wideouts were deemed healthy enough to play.

“That’s what I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little kid — playing in the NFL,” McCaffrey said, via the team’s website. “It was definitely an awesome experience and hopefully I can build off that. Really, what everyone is waiting for is to just get a chance.”

Spending the entire offseason with Green Bay should help McCaffrey’s chances of finding a place in the offense, but the outlook isn’t great. Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Davante Adams, Geronimo Allison, Trevor Davis and Jeff Janis remain on the roster and the Packers drafted two other wideouts this year, leaving McCaffrey with a lot to overcome to make it a family affair in the NFC this season.