Myles Garrett says foot is “doing alright”

Posted by Josh Alper on July 7, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT

Browns first-round pick and NFL first overall pick Myles Garrett was sidelined at the end of the team’s offseason workouts after he sprained his foot during a June practice.

The word at the time of the injury was that Garrett would be healthy in time for training camp and it certainly looks like things continue to point in that direction. Garrett was asked by a Twitter follower this week about how his foot is doing and he responded by saying “Ya know … its doing alright” in a post that also includes a video of him doing leg presses on a machine loaded with both weights and a person.

Doing leg presses isn’t the same as cutting or other football moves that Garrett will need to be able to do in order to succeed on the field, so there will still be some ramping up to do once the Browns open camp this month.

When he does, he’ll try to pick up where he left off this spring. As noted by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and defensive line coach Clyde Simmons were both full of praise for the rookie’s work in his first weeks with the team.