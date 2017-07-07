Panthers come up with a fresh way to tweet in the summertime

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 7, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT

It’s summertime in the NFL, meaning there’s time to sit back and unwind, and the Panthers’ social media team found something to do with all the free time on its hands.

On Twitter this morning, @Panthers wrote, “Now go back and read the first word of our tweets from the last three days.”

And what do you find if you do that? It turns out that the Panthers have elaborately been tweeting out the theme to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which means if you read the first word of every Panthers tweet from the last three days in reverse chronological order, you come up with, “Now this is a story all about how my life got flipped turned upside down and I’d like to take a minute just sit right there I’ll tell you how I became the prince of a town called Bel-Air.”

Why would the Panthers do that? Training camps don’t open for three more weeks, and there’s nothing better to do in the NFL right now.