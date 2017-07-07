Raiders cut three players

Posted by Josh Alper on July 7, 2017, 5:13 PM EDT

Training camp is drawing closer and the Raiders did some trimming to their roster Friday to get themselves ready for its start.

The Raiders announced that they have waived linebacker Andy Mulumba, linebacker Neiron Ball and long snapper Anthony Kukwa. Ball was placed on waivers with the non-football injury designation.

Ball was a fifth-round pick by the team in 2015 and played in six games, starting twice, as a rookie. He had nine tackles and a sack before going on injured reserve and spent last season on injured reserve as well.

Mulumba signed with the Raiders in January after spending 2016 out of the league. He played 22 games for the Packers from 2013-15. Kukwa was signed after going undrafted this year. His departure leaves Jon Condo as the only long snapper on the roster, which makes him a good bet to hold onto a role he’s filled for the team since 2007.

The Raiders now have three open roster spots that they can fill before camp opens at the end of the month.