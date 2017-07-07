Raiders propose parking for thousands of fans three miles from stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on July 7, 2017, 9:41 AM EDT

The game-day experience at the new Raiders stadium definitely will be unique.

Documents generated in connection with an effort to reach a joint-use agreement between the Raiders and UNLV at the venue include a proposal by the Raiders to use thousands of parking spaces at the UNLV campus, according to Adam Candee of the Las Vegas Sun. And here’s the twist: The UNLV campus is more than three miles from the site of the new Raiders stadium.

The stadium site will have 2,400 parking spaces, only 15 percent of the legally-required spots for the 65,000-seat venue. The Raiders have proposed using nearly 80 acres on the UNLV campus for parking, including 4,200 spaces at the Thomas & Mack Center. This means that thousands of fans will have to be shuttled to and from the stadium for every game.

The proposal also allows UNLV to choose whether its football games in the new stadium will be played on grass or on an artificial surface, either of which the Raiders will provide at no expense to UNLV. If UNLV chooses grass, UNLV and the Raiders may be playing on the same field.

The article reviews various other terms, including suite revenues, scheduling, and more. The Raiders and UNLV must share the venue as one of the express conditions of the $750 million in taxpayer money that will be used to build it.