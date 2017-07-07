Supplemental draft used to be a big deal

Posted by Mike Florio on July 7, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

With the supplemental draft looming and two players few had ever heard of from two schools few had ever heard of either (sorry, Georgia Military and Western New Mexico), it’s safe to say this year’s supplemental draft won’t be a memorable one. Truth be told, however, most supplemental drafts over the past quarter-century have been forgettable.

From 1981 through 1992, teams used a total of eight first-round picks in the supplemental draft, with three players (Steve Walsh (pictured, and that’s the second mention of Walsh today), Bobby Humphrey, and Timm Rosenbach) taken in the first round of the 1989 supplemental draft.

The supplemental draft also brought the likes of Brian Bosworth and Bernie Kosar into the NFL.

The Texans surprisingly used a second-round supplemental pick in 2003 on running back Tony Hollings, who even more surprisingly never did much at the NFL level. More recently, Terrelle Pryor arrived as a Raiders quarterback in round three of the 2011 supplemental draft, and receiver Josh Gordon joined the Browns in round two of the 2012 proceedings.

Only one player has been selected in the supplemental draft in the five years since Gordon was picked by Cleveland. Chances are that neither of this year’s candidates will be drafted, making them free agents. The question then becomes whether either guy gets signed to a 90-man roster.

We’ll bet the under on each.