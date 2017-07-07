Tom Brady poses with the Stanley Cup, for some reason

Posted by Mike Florio on July 7, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t play hockey. The hockey team in Boston didn’t win the Stanley Cup this year. But Brady has posed with the Stanley Cup, apparently recently.

Philip Pritchard, the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Keeper of the Cup, posted Friday on Twitter a photo of #Tommy next to #Stanley. And the responses to the tweet were pretty much what you’d expect them to be, both from Steelers/Penquins fans and from Patriots fans.

Some Pittsburgh loyalists have pointed out that the Steelers have won six Super Bowls, one more than the Patriots. But when considering the extent to which the Patriots have mashed on the gas in an effort to get a sixth Lombardi of their own, it’s hard not to make them the favorites to match the Steelers in 2017.

If the Patriots pull it off, they could be the favorites to become the first NFL franchise to seven Super Bowl wins in 2018. And then Sidney Crosby can pose with the Lombardi Trophy, or something.

[Photo credit: Twitter.com/keeperofthecup]