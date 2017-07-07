Tom Brady poses with the Stanley Cup, for some reason

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t play hockey. The hockey team in Boston didn’t win the Stanley Cup this year. But Brady has posed with the Stanley Cup, apparently recently.
Philip Pritchard, the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Keeper of the Cup, posted Friday on Twitter a photo of #Tommy next to #Stanley. And the responses to the tweet were pretty much what you’d expect them to be, both from Steelers/Penquins fans and from Patriots fans.
Some Pittsburgh loyalists have pointed out that the Steelers have won six Super Bowls, one more than the Patriots. But when considering the extent to which the Patriots have mashed on the gas in an effort to get a sixth Lombardi of their own, it’s hard not to make them the favorites to match the Steelers in 2017.
If the Patriots pull it off, they could be the favorites to become the first NFL franchise to seven Super Bowl wins in 2018. And then Sidney Crosby can pose with the Lombardi Trophy, or something.
[Photo credit: Twitter.com/keeperofthecup]
Because he’s the goat, that’s why. When you’re the goat, you don’t need reasons.
That’s lord Stanley’s freaking cup. If you can get a picture with your hand on it, you do it.
Yes , Pittsburgh has won 6 Super Bowls , but New England has won ALL 5 with the GOAT ,TB12. That is the significant stat.
Its a national sportsman artifact. Much like seeing the Cubs world series trophy, the Lombardi trophy, the NBA trophy in some cities.
Most people who were around such an item, even if not from the city themselves, would take a picture of it and post on their Facebook or instagram.
And although the Penguins won this year, on teh Stanley Cup they have engravement for all teams who have ever won it. Including those B’s! Which are also from Boston.
So looks like Tom was being part of sports history even though he plays in the NFL.
Sound about right?
otto graham GOAT.
Wow Pittsburg has won 6 superbowls! Of those six I have been alive for two. The Patriots on the other hand have won 5 since 2001 and mopped the floor with Pittsburg over and over again. The current Pittsburgh team is a joke and their fans remind me of my grandpa talking about the good OLD days. #Jokesburgh
He Doesn’t even play hockey? Let’s shoot him then…
The best player in the history of his sport with the best trophy in the history of any sport. How could Pritchard not post it?
Why does he need a reason to stand next to the Stanley Cup?
He didn’t provide a reason for smashing his cell phone so why is this any different?
Tom doesn’t pose with championship trophies, championship trophies pose with Tom.
Pittsburgh really is Brady’s b!tch. Not only does he own their football team but he even took their hockey team’s trophy away. No wonder the mere thought of him turns Pittsburgh fans into drooling incoherent fools.
Non-discriminating Shady will pose with any trophy … The Lombardi Trophy, The Stanley Cup, a wife.
Maybe he’s sending a message to Krecji and Rask that if they want to win championships they should consider restructuring their current deals to allow the team to sign guys that might score 30 goals/year.
Florio, Brady didn’t pose with the Cup, the Cup posed with Brady.
Yeah the cool thing with the Cup is that each player and person high enough in the organization gets it for a day or two in the summer, and usually has a party or charity event with it. Have a picture with it in early 2000s when a guy from the Devils had won it and brought it to a party thst the company i was working for was helping sponsor, and I am nowhere near NJ.
I laugh when people think shady Brady is the goat. Too many great players to make one on top. Guess that makes the Steelers the GOAT team. Only in New England, idiots. lol