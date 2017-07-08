Dez Bryant explains how film study helped him beat Harrison Smith

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 8, 2017, 10:25 AM EDT

NFL players rarely offer the kind of in-depth look at how they study film that Dez Bryant has revealed on the Cowboys’ website, looking at how he beat Vikings safety Harrison Smith last season.

Bryant says on the video that he studied Smith on film, saw how aggressive Smith is, and knew that there was a way to use that aggressiveness against Smith.

“Harrison Smith, we knew from watching film that he’s an extremely aggressive safety,” Bryant said. “If you run any kind of in cuts, out breaking routes, he’s ready to drive on them. So I felt like we did an outstanding job game planning him.”

Bryant said that before even looking back at quarterback Dak Prescott, he knew just from seeing Smith bite on his fake that he was going to break a big play.

“I want to sell him inside just because I know he’s aggressive. I know once I sell the in he was gonna bite because that’s what he’s been showing all year, driving hard on those in cuts, and we know that he’s going to jump it,” Bryant said. “I knew I had him.”

Bryant got open deep for a 56-yard gain on the play in question, a play that was drawn up in the film room.