Mike Evans: Playing with Desean Jackson is going to be awesome

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 8, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

The Buccaneers may have the best 1-2 punch at wide receiver in the NFL this year.

That’s the word from Mike Evans, who thinks he and DeSean Jackson will combine to be a pair of receivers that other defenses can’t stop.

“This is going to be awesome,” Evans told the Houston Chronicle. “Obviously, I think we could be one of the best tandems in the league. DeSean is an explosive receiver. I think we can do great things together. As soon as he got signed, we had dinner and we connected right away. We knew each other already. I’ve always been a fan of his game and the swagger he brings. Having him on the team will be very helpful.”

With Jameis Winston throwing to Evans and Jackson, the Bucs may have an awesome passing game for many years to come.