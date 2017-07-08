Mo Wilkerson puts a “red dot” on Justin Pugh over hat remark

The annual Jets-Giants preseason game will have a little more at stake than a Snoopy trophy.
Jets defensive lineman Mo Wilkerson has a specific plan for Giants guard Justin Pugh, over a remark that Pugh made on social media.
“At the airport and I forgot a hat,” Pugh said. “They only have [Jets] hats. All of them untouched. Literally not one [Giants] hat left…Wonder why?”
Via Connor Hughes of NJ.com, Wilkerson said in response “bro now u got the red dot see you 8/26 a MetLife.”
The two will likely see plenty of each other in what will be the third preseason game of the year, during which starters play at least the first half and sometimes into the third quarter. But it would be foolish for Wilkerson or Pugh to treat this like an opportunity to brawl during or after a given play, with the regular season so close.
Besides, while Pugh arguably shouldn’t have stepped on the low-hanging fruit, did he say something that wasn’t factually accurate? The Jets currently stink and the Giants currently don’t. And travelers looking for NFL-related New York souvenirs surely are going to gravitate toward the clearly better team, unless and until the prices on Jets gear are slashed and a frugal customer is looking for the football equivalent of a cashmere sweater with a noticeable irregularity.
the NY Jets will ALWAYS be the little brother, when it comes to the Giants-Jets rivalry…..Mo Wilkerson, get used to it……..
Jets-Giants preseason football….everyone mark your calendar!
Oh snap! It’s on! Preaseason 2017! They have approximately 3 snaps to get after one another before heading to the bench for the rest of the exhibition.
The overcompensating Jets … this is their Superbowl every year.
The only time of the year the J-E-T-S will be relevant.
All of us here in the NYC Metro area have known for generations that the Giants out perform the Jets not just on the field but in team merch popularity. Even when the Giants have a down year and the Jets are playing well the Giants are still much more popular. The Giants have a long, long history with a fair amount of success and the Jets……Well, the Jets don’t.
Preseason Week 3, otherwise known as the Annual Jets Super Bowl