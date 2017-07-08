Mo Wilkerson puts a “red dot” on Justin Pugh over hat remark

Posted by Mike Florio on July 8, 2017, 11:53 AM EDT

The annual Jets-Giants preseason game will have a little more at stake than a Snoopy trophy.

Jets defensive lineman Mo Wilkerson has a specific plan for Giants guard Justin Pugh, over a remark that Pugh made on social media.

“At the airport and I forgot a hat,” Pugh said. “They only have [Jets] hats. All of them untouched. Literally not one [Giants] hat left…Wonder why?”

Via Connor Hughes of NJ.com, Wilkerson said in response “bro now u got the red dot see you 8/26 a MetLife.”

The two will likely see plenty of each other in what will be the third preseason game of the year, during which starters play at least the first half and sometimes into the third quarter. But it would be foolish for Wilkerson or Pugh to treat this like an opportunity to brawl during or after a given play, with the regular season so close.

Besides, while Pugh arguably shouldn’t have stepped on the low-hanging fruit, did he say something that wasn’t factually accurate? The Jets currently stink and the Giants currently don’t. And travelers looking for NFL-related New York souvenirs surely are going to gravitate toward the clearly better team, unless and until the prices on Jets gear are slashed and a frugal customer is looking for the football equivalent of a cashmere sweater with a noticeable irregularity.