NFL players will get better deals only by missing game checks

As NBA free agency continues, NFL players continue to gripe about how much more money NBA players make. Setting aside the inherent differences between the sports, the money paid to NFL players flows directly from the deal they’ve done at the bargaining table.
So if NFL players want more money, they need to cut a better deal.
That’s far easier said than done, for one very significant reason: NFL players don’t want to miss game checks. To get truly meaningful change, NFL players would have to miss a full season.
Ever since the failed strike of 1987, a sense has lingered that NFL players won’t sacrifice money and the ability to play football to improve the broader financial circumstances for themselves and, ultimately, for the next generation of NFL players. The 2011 lockout ended in large part because the players didn’t want to miss game checks, accepting the best financial offer that the owners had put on the table, along with plenty of favorable non-financial terms that resulted in reduced offseason programs and less intense training-camp and regular-season practices.
With four years left on the current labor deal, owners aren’t complaining about it — and all that that implies. If players want a better deal the next time around, they need to start planning for it now.
And here’s the key, which we’ve mentioned before but with players beginning to realize the connection between what they individually make and what they’ve collectively agreed to earn merits a reiteration: The players need to begin laying the foundation for an alternative way to generate revenue, if they get locked out by the owners or if the players launch a strike.
The best alternative way to generate revenue will be to create a separate league that will stage games on the same Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays that NFL games would have been played. Tentative stadium deals should be put in place, tentative broadcast deals should be negotiated, and the entire business infrastructure should be developed so that the NFLPA can simply flip the switch and stage games if/when it needs to.
None of it should happen in secret, either. To maximize the effectiveness of the strategy, the players need to make sure everyone knows what they’re planning to do, since the mere threat of an alternative league that would capture some of the billions the owners will sacrifice will motivate the NFL to avoid that outcome.
It’s a fair and proper approach for the players, especially since the biggest flaw in the players’ ability to hold firm during a work stoppage is their inability to get paid to play football. While they surely won’t get paid as much, they will earn something in the short term and, more importantly, they will position themselves to earn more in the long term by getting the best possible deal for themselves and the players who will follow them.
And then, a few years from now, maybe NBA players will be complaining during March about all the money NFL players are making in free agency.
Not in the NFL, never played football of any sort, but one has to wonder when the desire for more money will ever stop. These guys make multi-millions of dollars and they’re not satisfied that people are making more.
Difference in perspective, I suppose.
MLB missed a season in 90s and I stopped watching. I literally have not watched a single inning since.p
That seems kind of dumb to me. Granted, I am no labor lawyer but it seems to me that if you disband the union and walk out on your job and then go do the same job for a different employer then you can be replaced by someone else in your old job. How long before any CBA gains become replaced? That concept you describe lacks sustainability. If the owners were willing to forego a season before then they will almost certainly just hire different players on 1 year contracts while the ex-players flail around. After a couple years, the NFL will have new stars and as good as these guys are it will just seem like they all retired. Your idea requires players to PAY people in the hopes of getting paid later. Any gains (if the league decides to negotiate later) will likely be offset as soon as they realize how much money it costs to put on a football game on a professional level.
@Kapodaco – The owners locked the players out after the 2010 season because they wanted more than the billions they were bringing in.
The best strategy isn’t to create an alternative league- this would enable the owners to say the players are striking, and then bring in replacement players (scabs). What the players need to do is decertify their union and then sue the NFL on the grounds of antitrust.
They only need 2 things to pull it off.
1. Find a money man to back them.
2. Allow medical marijuana in this alternate league.
The NFL would fold faster than a cheap trailer in a tornado if they could put that together.
This is really a one sided article.
The owners offered to share the costs on things post football medical insurance and and other post football programs for players.
The players didn’t want any programs that resulted in 1 less $ in their pockets today.
Plenty of articles lamenting when players do something stupid after football but zero articles lamenting how the players continue to do it to themselves with their short sighted view.
Apparantly everything will be solved by giving the players a few more bucks today because they will surely save it for later.
The players aren’t getting the shaft, there’s even a school of thought that the decreased hitting practices contribute to more early season injuries.
Don’t get me started about the NBA. There’s a reason the Sixers tanked for the top pick, it is because it is the only way to compete in that screwed up league.
Here’s a better idea. We cut rosters down from 53 to 22. That way the existing guys can make more! Just like the NBA!
The other ones? Meh, who cares.
The NFL can’t find quarterbacks now to fill all teams now. Where do you think they’ll find 32 starters and 32 backups. Oh wait….. Todd Marinovich just hit the market…
The NBA has fewer players to pay. I wish I knew the average amount players in the NBA and NFL generate individually in proportion to each league’s annual revenue. MLB players can make a lot of money but again they have smaller rosters too.
NBA and MLB players both can argue that they play a hell a lot more games yearly than the NFL.
The continuing whine about money from some players and some of the media would reach a more favorable audience if the player’s salaries hadn’t doubled (or more in a lot of cases) over the last decade.
And the best news for the players is that the biggest gains have been made in the areas of the middle and lower casts. So please, if you want to use your bullypulpit in a more constructive way, use it to promote a $15 minimum wage, and try and work 50 weeks a year and raise a family on $30,000. At the same time minimum wage players (say $500,000) are earning $25,000/WEEK!!!!!!!(from end of July to end of December)
The dicotomy is so great, even for short lived careers, that it makes it impossible to feel sorry for a second for these players.
And as for guaranteed contracts…. PLEASE. It makes no sense to compare the other pro leagues deals to the NFL. This is a contact sport. A sport that would no be able to support itself if it didn’t protect itself from injury riskes.
First every players contract IS guaranteed IF they make the team. What a concept. Be good enough to make the team in September and we will guarantee your contract for the rest of the year.
Ideally I’d be for having them all play under one year contracts and ALL be FA’s after every season, except the unique aspect of the game of football. If you want a good product there has to be at least SOME continuity.
But as long as BB’s here in NE, I’d go along with that format, because he’d produce a better product under those conditions than anyone else. So my expectations wouldn’t change.
NFL teams have many more players to pay and play far few games than NBA players so there is now way they can make the same money.
The average career length of an NFL player is so short that missing a few checks could be tantamount to losing 10-15- even 20% of potential career earnings.
Not going to happen…
Owners have all the power. And that will never change. I’d love to see the players walk out on the league only have to a strong dose of reality hit them. Most will become desperate after sometime and sign anything the owners put in front of them.
Employees don’t call the shots. Ever.
Just increase from a 16 game season to an 84 game season. LOL
Goodell makes more a year than any player in the league. For what?
“And then, a few years from now, maybe NBA players will be complaining during March about all the money NFL players are making in free agency.”
That will NEVER happen – the economics are completely different, and there is no slice of the pie that will ever be big enough in the NFL, to match the NBA…
This will never happen. The owners will just hire players who want to play in the NFL, and in two draft’s time nobody will remember the old players names.
Focus on playing conditions first.
Teams should NOT play Thursday games unless it is after a Bye. I would love to see players refuse to put their health at risk in this way by refusing to play those Thursday games. Win that battle and then pick another.
First of all, I don’t think the idea of creating an alternate league is all that practical. I can’t see the networks jumping in line to pay big money for a product that they don’t know if will even be worth watching. I can’t see the NFL allowing it to happen either.
So what’s next? Will they start complaining about how much money soccer players are making and want even more? Let’s face it…no amount of money will keep them from crying about wanting more–never mind the fact that most of them make more in ONE year than most people will make in their entire lifetime.
I’m sick of all the professional athletes whining about money all the time. They get paid a king’s ransom to play a game and whine like a little child. Not that it matters anyway because probably 90% of them are broke a few years after their career ends. Cry me a river.
The only places “alternative” leagues could play are college stadiums which are also in use during that time period. NFL stadiums are either owned in full or in part by the team, or the team has right of first refusal who can play there during the NFL season. Only the big schools have legit seats in their stadiums… there are a lot of aluminum bleachers out there.
As for television… no one, and I mean no one, will watch striking NFL players trying to put on exhibition games – because that’s what they’ll be. If you think the Pro Bowl isn’t real football, alternative games will be worse. What star player will put their health on the line by playing at full NFL effort for unknown money? WR tears a ham in an alternative game, then the strike is settled and he can’t play – don’t think for a second the teams won’t class that as NFI and hold it against the player. Not a chance will a team take financial responsibility for injuries in unauthorized football games.
