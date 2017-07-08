Saturday one-liners

Posted by Mike Florio on July 8, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola are catching passes in Montana, presumably from Tom Brady.

Will Fowler, one of the original Buffalo Bills in 1960, has retired from his retirement job.

Jets rookie LB Dylan Donahue could push Lorenzo Mauldin for playing time.

Gil Brandt has placed former Dolphins WR Paul Warfield at No. 11 on the all-time list of wideouts.

Former Ravens S Ed Reed’s response to being ranked the fourth best safety of all time: “Lol.”

Here’s a look back at the forgettable tenure of Bengals coach David Shula.

Get to know Steelers RB Terrell Watson.

Browns TE David Njoku, the youngest player on the team, made an impression during offseason workouts.

Texans LB Jadeveon Clowney on how the team now uses him: “They move me all over.”

Jaguars seventh-round CB Jalen Myrick is writing a diary on his attempt to make the 53-man roster.

Here’s a photo of the cluster of seats that were blown out at the Titans stadium by a firework gone awry.

Colts DT Johnathan Hankins was mic’d up during a minicamp practice.

A San Diego columnist is coming to terms with the possibility that the Chargers will contend during their first year in L.A.

Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas thinks the Nuggets will make it to the NBA playoffs.

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson had a memorable offseason.

Raiders G Gabe Jackson has plenty of reasons to sing.

The Cowboys are looking for more from DT Cedric Thornton in the free-agent acquisition’s second year with the team.

Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. gave UCLA students a thrill with an on-campus summer workout.

If the Eagles miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season, here are six reasons why it could happen.

The reluctance of Washington to pay QB Kirk Cousins raises this question: Does the franchise want stability?

Former Bears DT Anthony Adams entertained kids at a Play 60 event on Friday.

A fierce competition is expected at Packers training camp among the receivers.

Five reasons why the Vikings defense was effective in 2016.

Get to know Lions rookie TE Michael Roberts.

The new Falcons stadium adds some flavor to the Atlanta skyline, especially at night.

Can Panthers LB Luke Kuechly stay healthy?

Former Saints OL Tim Lelito is still making the adjustment to his new team in Tennessee.

Buccaneers undrafted rookie LB Paul Magliore disclosed Friday that he has had surgery to repair a double hernia and torn groin muscle; he already has been placed on IR by the team.

A look back at the 49ers’ decision to trade QB Alex Smith.

Rams coach Sean McVay was wired during an OTA session.

Cardinals sixth-round rookie CB Rudy Ford gets motivation from his mother, who was rendered brain dead three years ago after suffering a heart attack.

Could reducing time on the field during the offseason program mean shorter training-camp practices this year?