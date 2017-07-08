Todd Gurley sees improvement in Jared Goff

Posted by Mike Florio on July 8, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT

As the Rams turn the page on a disastrous 2016 season, questions remain regarding whether they made the right move by trading up for quarterback Jared Goff. That question will be answered by the ability of new coach Sean McVay to get the most out of Goff.

Running back Todd Gurley likes what he’s seen in 2017, so far.

“He’s been getting better.” Gurley told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via NFL.com. “Obviously, he didn’t go No. 1 for no reason. He has the talent, and he’s just been getting better. He definitely had a great OTAs, great minicamp. Coaches have been doing a good job with him. Just his preparation, him being there all day, he’s been great so far, man, so I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

The third-year running back, who followed a rookie of the year performance in 2015 with a disappointing showing in 2017, also is looking forward to an offense that is more, as the player put it, “Todd-friendly.”

Much of that depends on the quality of the other players, and the manner in which they’re used. Last year’s promising 3-1 start (which nevertheless wasn’t huge on offense) melted into 11 losses in 12 games. While Gurley didn’t have the same quality of help that he had in 2015, truly great running backs can rise above deficiencies around him.

Coming soon, we’ll all get a better glimpse of how great a running back Goff can be — and how great a quarterback Goff can be.