Todd Marinovich returns to football, seriously

Posted by Mike Florio on July 8, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT

Todd Marinovich, the man who was groomed to play quarterback from birth by his father and who flamed out of the NFL and slid into the throes of addiction, is returning to football. At the age of 48. Seriously.

Via the Palm Springs Desert Sun, Marinovich announced Friday that he’ll play for the SoCal Coyotes of a developmental league this season.

Marinovich originally joined the team as the quarterbacks coach in 2016, weeks after his latest arrest for trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. At the time of his arrest, Marinovich was found naked in someone’s backyard.

Per the report, roughly 30 media members showed up at the press conference that announced Marinovich’s return to football, a number that surely rivals the average attendance at the team’s games a year ago. While Marinovich may not have the same effect on the bottom line as Tim Tebow in St. Lucie, the former USC and L.A. Raiders signal-caller brings an intriguing story of potential redemption coming well past the age when most players are done with football.