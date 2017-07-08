Two Titans accused of assault sue their accuser

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 8, 2017, 8:17 AM EDT

Two Titans players who were accused of assaulting a man outside a Nashville bar are now suing the man who accused them, saying that he started their physical confrontation and that they acted only in self defense.

Titans receiver Tajae Sharpe and guard Sebastian Tretola have countersued Dante Satterfield, the man who sued them in May. According to WKRN, Sharpe and Tretola say a drunk Satterfield repeatedly approached them inside a bar, then followed them out of the bar and threatened them, claiming to be part of a gang.

Satterfield stands by his story, which is that Sharpe attacked him after Satterfield told Sharpe he’d likely get less playing time this season because the Titans drafted receiver Corey Davis. Satterfield says Tretola assisted in the attack.

“When my client sued Mr. Sharpe, his agent told the media that Sharpe ‘wasn’t even there at the time [my client] was allegedly beaten up.’ In today’s court filing, Sharpe changes his story entirely and says he was there but acted in self-defense. We are confident that an impartial jury will be able to make out what actually happened that night,” Satterfield’s attorney said in a statement.