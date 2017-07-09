Brandon Mebane experiences discrimination in Orange County

For many Americans, the election of an African-American president in 2008 meant that the nation had moved past discrimination on the basis of race. Many other Americans realize nothing has changed.
According to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Daily News, Chargers defensive lineman Brandon Mebane believes he has experienced racism in Southern California following the team’s move to L.A.
Mebane explains that he and his wife, Amena, applied for a rental home in a new neighborhood in Irvine. With Mebane due to make $3.5 million in 2017, ability to pay isn’t an issue. But the Mebanes were denied, because of one specific factor.
“They chose somebody else because their credit score was four points higher,” Mebane said. “When your credit score is in the 800s, it’s pretty much a wash. But you can’t tell a person they can’t come in your neighborhood because they’re black; that’s against the law. They don’t actually say those types of things. But they’ll point out things like those four points. The neighborhood was brand new. There were no black families there.”
Mebane said other Chargers teammates are experiencing racism in Orange County, where the African-American population, according to the most recent census, sits at only 1.5 percent. One player, per Mebane, offered to pay a full year of rent in advance for a home at Newport Beach. The player and his family were denied at the last minute, with no explanation.
Another teammate, Mebane explained to Kartje, was told pets would be allowed and “then, they find out the family is black and decide they weren’t accepting pets.”
Mebane also believes that a security guard at a local Louis Vuitton facility followed Mebane and his wife throughout their time in the store due to their race.
“People tell me it’s not true, but they don’t understand what it’s like to be black in America,” Mebane told Kartje. “The only way we can move on and hear each other is by talking about this.”
It’s good that Mebane is willing to talk about it. More people need to be willing to do that, and people who are the victims of discrimination in housing or employment need to be willing to pursue the various avenues for taking legal action against it. Only by exposing this behavior will it end, and only be truly understanding each other will we ever get to the point where we understand that we’re all the same.
Give me a break…always the race card.
“They chose somebody else because their credit score was four points higher,” Mebane said.
So credit scores are racist now?
SMH Orange County.
So how much a year did the other family make ? If the the applications were put in at the same time how do you make a decision? Credit score sounds reasonable to me.
Jesus. Talk about projection. If its a wash maybe they did it by coin flip? Maybe they thought – you’re a football player, football players get traded or sign elsewhere in free agency, and so the other family is more likely to be a permanent part of the neighborhood – long term. But hey, why should be any reason except your black because reasons. good god.
I’m amazed at some people’s willingness to completely discount someone else’s experience because they haven’t experienced it themselves.
So you should have got the house over a more qualified couple. And because they had a higher credit score they shouldn’t have gotten it. Yeah that’s racism.
If what Mebane says is true, it’s totally UNACCEPTABLE.
rodgerstonelson says:
Oftentimes, the race card is the one that fits. Not always, but often.
Cue a bunch of crusty, angry middle aged white men who have never experienced racism in their lives and have no idea what it’s like to be discriminated against whining about this post.
I’m white myself but I’m also not a total and complete moron so I realize that it’s impossible to go from lynchings in the south without any repercussions four generations ago to full equality today.
You should really have your head examined if you don’t believe that racism is alive and well in America today
What happened to Brandon Mebane was wrong, but just as wrong is reporting it on a football website. Didn’t ESPN’s cratering teach us anything ?
I once offered to pay 6 months rent in advance. I didnt get the apartment. Obviously because I’m white.
How is this possible in the liberal utopia of California?
Wait a minute, SOCAL? The liberal paradise? Say it ain’t so!
I’m completely amazed anyone would take someone seriously when they cry racism over a credit score.
His “experience” does not make the reason he is suggesting for not getting the home a fact. IF all things were equal, then why would he get it over the other family? Someone has to get it, and just becaue he didnt does not mean it was because he was black – in fact the evidence doesnt suggest that was the reasons. IT only suggests his FEEEEELLLLIIINNNGGGSS
With a credit score in the 800’s, and an annual income of 3.5 million dollars. Why on earth would you rent a home? It’s like throwing money out the window. Just buy the damn thing.
Making millions doesn’t mean ability to payback. Credit scores is a numbers game. Just like how a score of 23 beats 21 in a game of football. There is never a point where it’s a “wash”.
He is getting played. He is not playing any cards.
Orange County is the lone (significant) CA bastion for Right Wing psycho-bigots. Fortunately, they get no say in State affairs. And it will remain that way … forever.
So far, every comment finds an excuse why it can’t be racism. Never mind Orange County is only 1.5 percent Black. Always, “That can’t be happening!”
Reminds me of all the denials of Police Brutalities towards people of color for years until suddenly cameras started catching those “Good Guys” guilty in action.
Sad thing is, despite the mounting evidence it occurs, and what we witness with our own eyes, fools on PFT still find ways to come up with excuses and Deny, Deny, and Deny.
Go ahead and “Thumbs Down” this, but YOU KNOW it’s true and it happens.
I’m not saying you’re wrong Florio but you inch closer to ESPN and TMZ everytime you step up on your soap box.
Maybe you feel the need to use your platform to promote social justice, and that’s fine. It will very likely cost you PFT though. Your readers enjoy football and football stories. We don’t come here to read your opinion about the opinion of a man who plays football. I love the site, but I’m a goner if it turns into a Political, social justice site with a twist of football.
theandy59 says:
Exactly. There’s no such thing as racism. As I’m sure all of your many black friends will tell you.
The country was moving forward and making strides on race relations…until Obama came along. He had the chance to unite everyone. Instead, he pushed his own liberal racist agenda and made it ten times worse.
Racism is always going to exist. You will never get rid of it. It’s a sad fact, but it’s true. Just like terrorism. You will never stop it. You can only hope to contain it.
How is it that I was able to guess the author of this post even before opening it?? I must be psychic or some kind of genius! Can’t wait for a Colin Kaepernick post later today!
The thing I notice is the first paragraph.
For some the 2008 election meant we moved passed racism by electing a black president.
But many other Americans realize nothing has changed.
That presents as if the first group is totally wrong and they need to get with the second group and realize the fact that nothing has changed.
To me that is the problem. Both are wrong. Yes the 2008 election does not mean we have moved passed it. But, in no way is it true that nothing has changed.
Wouldn’t it be more productive and accurate to point out the2008 election, and many other events, show we have made significant progress but situations exist that show not everyone gets it.
“You should really have your head examined if you don’t believe that racism is alive and well in America today”
You should have your head examined if you immediately see racism and fall back on it like a complete moron, instead of maybe just maybe considering that the people with the higher credit score got the house because they have a higher credit score….not because of the evil racist California people.
Having money doesnt mean you have class. Alot of football players are hood rich and ghetto. Just because they drive a Bentley doesnt mean they stopped smoking fattys. 9 times out of 10 when we hear about an athlete blowing 100k at a strip club, its a black guy. The other 1 out of 10 is Gronk.
why is this even on pft……..enough with social justice. we get enough of that with cnn.
When you don’t possess the mental capacity to formulate a credible argument/opinion, go the easy route and cry racism.
So if you are black you should get 5 points on your credit score automatically. Got it.
If people thought the country moved past discrimination with the election of President Obama, they were just as ignorant as a racist.
It must be hard being black. Every time you experience disappointment you’ve been told it’s because of your race. If a white person misses a promotion or doesn’t get hired, well, life sucks sometimes. It happens to everyone. We all have negative experiences. And only be truly understanding each other’s similar experiences will we ever get to the point where we understand that we all have the same problems.
He’s lucky he isn’t in Brown County.