Charles Sims appears to be odd man out in Bucs’ backfield

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 9, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

After struggling through an ugly season last year, Buccaneers running back Charles Sims may be out of work this year.

Sims, who managed just 2.9 yards a carry for the Bucs in 2016, looks like a long shot to make the 53-man roster, according to Buccaneers.com. The team’s website indicates that holdovers Doug Martin and Jacquizz Rodgers and rookie fifth-round pick Jeremy McNichols will make the roster, while Sims probably won’t.

The Bucs had high hopes for Sims when they chose him in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft, and in his second season he showed a lot of promise, finishing with 107 carries for 529 yards and 51 catches for 561 yards.

But Sims, a rare player who ended up on injured reserve twice last season (going on short-term IR and then returning to IR after another injury), may need to find another team if he wants to get an opportunity show that kind of promise again.