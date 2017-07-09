Current, former NFL players to do battle on Family Feud

Posted by Mike Florio on July 9, 2017, 9:23 AM EDT

Rarely will I mention in this space any TV programming not appearing on the NBC family of networks. This is one of those rare circumstances.

Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC, five current NFL players will take on five former NFL players on Celebrity Family Feud.

The current players include Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson, Browns tackle Joe Thomas, and Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The team of former players, all Hall of Famers, consists of running back Marshall Faulk, receiver Andre Reed, tackle Anthony Muñoz, linebacker Derrick Brooks, and defensive back Rod Woodson.

They’ll be squaring off for up to $25,000 (c’mon, ABC; this isn’t 1976) that will go to charity. The current players will donate winnings to Professional Athletes Foundation, and the former players are playing for Active Minds.

If you’re looking for actual physical competition, you can check out a two-hour episode of American Ninja Warrior on NBC, also starting at 9:00 p.m. ET. (#equaltime.)

Whatever you watch, make sure you find something to sit in. Preferably while eating an animal that doesn’t eat us.