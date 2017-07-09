Dak Prescott befriends son of slain deputy

Posted by Charean Williams on July 9, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT

It seems Dak Prescott always is doing an act of kindness somewhere for someone. He did again Saturday, surprising the son of a slain Mississippi deputy.

Deputy William Durr, 36, was killed while responding to a domestic violence call on May 27 in Brookhaven, Miss. He was one of eight people killed in a shooting rampage in three homes.

A photo released by Durr’s family soon after his death showed Durr, his wife, Tressie, and 10-year-old son Nash wearing Mississippi State gear, including Nash in Prescott’s No. 15 jersey.

Prescott apparently got word of what happened, saw the photo and wanted to meet Nash.

Nash’s mother told her son they were going out of town for a family trip, and told Nash a white lie that they were headed to the botanical garden Saturday, according to The Clarion-Ledger. Instead, they went to meet Prescott.

Prescott posed for photos and spent time visiting with the family. The family told The Clarion-Ledger that while their hearts still are broken over the loss of William Durr, meeting Prescott brought them joy.

Photo courtesy the Durr family via The Clarion-Ledger