Dan Hampton: 1980s Bears with Jay Cutler would win four Super Bowls

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 9, 2017, 6:34 AM EDT

One Hall of Fame Bears player thinks he’d have four rings — if only he’d had Jay Cutler as a teammate.

Dan Hampton, who played defensive tackle for the Bears from 1979 to 1990, said that if the great Bears defenses of the 1980s had been on a team with Cutler at quarterback, they would have won four Super Bowls, not just one.

“If my team had Jay Cutler at quarterback we would have won four Super Bowls,” Hampton said at an event at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Hampton has never seen eye-to-eye with Jim McMahon, the Bears’ starting quarterback when they won the Super Bowl in 1985, and it isn’t surprising to hear him say the Bears would have been better off with someone else. The Bears had a great defense from 1984 to 1988, but they twice lost in the divisional round of the playoffs and twice lost in the NFC Championship Game. They scored a total of just 33 points in those four playoff losses.

Would they have been better with Cutler? That’s impossible to say, and thinking they would have won four Super Bowls with him sounds like an enormous stretch.