Rashad Jennings still waits for the phone to ring

Posted by Mike Florio on July 9, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

DeAngelo Williams isn’t the only veteran running back still looking for a job. Rashad Jennings, winner of the most recent Dancing with the Stars, continues to wait for his next opportunity.

“I’m in the best shape of my life,” Jennings said Saturday, via Damien Sordelett of the Lynchburg (Va.) News & Advance. “I’m always going to be in shape. That’s what I’m known for across the league. A team knows they’re going to have a player that’s going to be in the best shape of their life. Free agency right now, I’m going into year nine. I understand free agency and how it works. I feel like I’ll be landing with a team in the next two months, but right now I feel I’m in such a peaceful place in my life, though, from transitioning to another team, transitioning to other things outside of football, doing all the philanthropic work that I do. I’m just in a peaceful place.”

He hopes to be in a place that entails little or no peace — on a football field. Jennings spent the last three seasons with the Giants. In 2015, he had 863 rushing yards, a career high. Last year, his yards-per-carry plunged from 4.4 to 3.3, and his total output dropped to 593. The Giants released him before the start of free agency, and Jennings has gotten few if any sniffs since then.

But a phone call is inevitable because injuries are inevitable. Just like Williams, Jennings will be on the short list of plug-and-play players who can show up on short notice, learn enough of the offense to be effective, and move the chains on a temporary basis, or longer. At this point it’s just a matter of when the phone rings.