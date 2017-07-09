Sunday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on July 9, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

Are the Bills the right fit for free agent WR Anquan Boldin?

WR Kenny Stills goes deep for the Dolphins.

Patriots TE Matt Lengel planned to follow his father in law enforcement if an NFL career didn’t pan out.

A look at the Jets’ inside linebackers with David Harris out of the picture.

Sifting through the Ravens’ options at running back.

Is this going to be Marvin Lewis’ final season as the Bengals coach?

Laying out some pros and cons of Browns QB Cody Kessler.

CB Coty Sensabaugh brings experience to the Steelers secondary.

A long list of Texans training camp storylines.

Former Colts LB Gary Brackett has gone into the restaurant business.

DL Calais Campbell’s versatility gives the Jaguars options on defense.

A few questions about the Titans, including one about the possibility of a new backup quarterback.

Turning 30 at the end of the year isn’t causing Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas much concern.

A profile of Chiefs G.M. candidate and current personnel exec Brett Veach.

Right tackle is the only starting spot up for grabs on the Raiders offensive line.

Coming home to Los Angeles hasn’t been as smooth as Chargers DT Brandon Mebane might have liked.

The Cowboys are looking for more production from DT Cedric Thornton.

Giants coach Ben McAdoo has been part of a move toward younger head coaches in the NFL.

Breaking down the Eagles cornerbacks.

How many current Redskins offensive starters will be with the team in 2020?

Bears T Charles Leno and LB Jerrell Freeman were at a wheelchair basketball game that was part of the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games.

Projecting the numbers for some of the Lions’ offensive players.

CB Davon House moved into more of a leadership role upon his return to the Packers.

An examination of CB Trae Waynes‘ value to the Vikings.

Falcons RB Devonta Freeman was back in Miami to host his football camp.

A preview of Panthers QB Cam Newton’s trip to “The 100,000 Pyramid.”

Said Saints LB Manti Te’o, “As long as I stay healthy, I’ll be able to do what I need to do to help this team win.”

The Buccaneers feel good about their running back depth.

Cardinals LB Markus Golden is looking for bigger things in 2017.

Rams P Johnny Hekker helped kick off the Special Olympics Summer Games.

49ers CB Jaquiski Tartt returned to Alabama for the second iteration of his football camp.

RB Thomas Rawls checks in at No. 17 on this list of the most intriguing Seahawks.