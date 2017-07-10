Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington arrested on weapons charges

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on July 10, 2017, 10:54 PM EDT

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington was arrested on weapons charges Sunday in Cincinnati, according to 7 Eyewitness News in Buffalo.

Washington allegedly displayed a gun to police as officers were attempting to clear out a water park around 10 p.m.

According to the police report, Washington “reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle, just feet away from officers.” He was arrested on the spot and later released.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Adolphus Washington and have been in contact with him,” the Bills said in a statement released to the station. “Since it is a pending legal matter, we will have no further comment.”

Washington appeared in 15 games with 11 starts for the Bills last season as a rookie after being selected in the third round of the draft. He recorded 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks last year.

Washington also faced legal issues at Ohio State after soliciting a prostitute. The charges were dismissed conditionally after completing a program.