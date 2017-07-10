 Skip to content

“Blunt” message from Joey Porter sparked change in young Ben Roethlisberger

Posted by Mike Florio on July 10, 2017, 1:28 PM EDT
Getty Images

Remember all those rumors about what a jerk Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was during his early years in Pittsburgh? They apparently were true.

Former Steelers assistant Bruce Arians, whose close relationship with Roethlisberger arguably contributed to the team’s decision to “retire” Arians five years ago, explains in The Quarterback Whisperer that Young Ben was a big problem for the Pittsburgh Steelers — and that one key moment changed things.

“During the [2005] season Ben often acted immature, as if all the stories that documented the greatness of ‘Big Ben’ had gone to his head,” Arians writes. “He wasn’t signing as many autographs for teammates as he should; some days he would sign, some days he wouldn’t.”

Late in the year, with playoff hopes dwindling, several veterans addressed the team. Linebacker Joey Porter, according to Arians, singled out Roethlisberger with “blunt language,” telling the quarterback that he “needed to be ‘one of us.'” Per Arians, Roethlisberger instantly “became a different person” and “grew up fast.”

Some would argue that the change was neither immediate nor permanent, but the anecdote from Arians confirms that Roethlisberger was once on the Ryan Leaf track and that, to Roethlisberger’s credit, he changed. Eventually if not immediately.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill
6 Responses to ““Blunt” message from Joey Porter sparked change in young Ben Roethlisberger”
  1. steel420 says: Jul 10, 2017 1:40 PM

    Ryan Leaf track? That’s a bit dramatic

  2. 3rdngoal says: Jul 10, 2017 1:55 PM

    Was this before or after he raped that girl in the Bar bathroom? Or before he smashed his face on a windshield when riding his motorcycle?

  3. nbooat says: Jul 10, 2017 1:59 PM

    You know you have poor character when character advise from Joey Porter is seen as useful. I wish both of these guys would go away!

  4. Slow Joe (Bucs fan) says: Jul 10, 2017 2:16 PM

    From now on, when I have a moral decision to make, I’ll ask myself, “What would Joey Porter do?”

  5. meetadam says: Jul 10, 2017 2:18 PM

    Probably less to do with Porter and more to do with rightfully being accused of rape. Being told “you’re not a god” is probably quite sobering.

  6. schmitty2 says: Jul 10, 2017 2:18 PM

    Joey Porter calling out someone on their immaturity? Oh the irony!

  7. wrongnessmaximus says: Jul 10, 2017 2:28 PM

    For Joey Porter, with multiple arrests for multiple violations, to tell you what’s up is sad. By the way, Porter had another bump with the legal system just this yr

  8. bbb82 says: Jul 10, 2017 2:29 PM

    Roethlisberger was a duche? Big surprise.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!