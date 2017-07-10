Chiefs announce Brett Veach as their General Manager

Posted by Josh Alper on July 10, 2017, 4:57 PM EDT

It didn’t take long for the Chiefs to finalize their deal with Brett Veach.

Shortly after a report that the team was close to hiring Veach surfaced on Monday, the team announced that Veach has been hired to succeed John Dorsey as their General Manager. Veach had been the co-director of player personnel.

“After a comprehensive search process, I am pleased to announce that we have hired Brett Veach to serve as the next General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs,” Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “Brett has a sharp football mind, a tremendous work ethic and a keen eye for finding talent. Over the last four seasons he’s played a critical role in building our football team. I look forward to working with him to continue to build on the strong foundation we have in place.”

Reports after Dorsey’s dismissal had Titans exec Ryan Cowden and Seahawks exec Scott Fitterer also on the interview list in Kansas City. There was a report that ESPN analyst and former NFL player/exec Louis Riddick was also on the radar and would have satisfied the team’s required Rooney Rule interview, but Riddick said at the time that he had not heard from the Chiefs.

While the Chiefs looked elsewhere, Veach has a long history with coach Andy Reid that made him a favorite to wind up with the job that he officially landed on Monday.

