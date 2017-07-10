 Skip to content

Colts will have only two training camp practices open to fans

Posted by Charean Williams on July 10, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

In what has to be some sort of record for fewest training camp practices open to fans, the Colts will have only two practices the public can attend. Yes, two.

The Colts will hold training camp at their training complex, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, for the first time. Space concerns mean all practices there are closed to the public.

The Colts will have two off-site practices for fans: Their first full-squad workout July 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium and an Aug. 5 practice at Warren Central High School.

Joint practices with the Lions are among those closed to the public.

Since relocating to Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts have held open training camps at Anderson University and at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute. Until this year.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Indianapolis Colts, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Colts will have only two training camp practices open to fans”
  1. 12brichandfamous says: Jul 10, 2017 4:29 PM

    well that is giving the finger to fans who cannot afford to attend games.

  2. wordsmith513 says: Jul 10, 2017 5:05 PM

    They couldn’t help it. The Colts couldn’t afford the necessary concessions and port-a-potties for any more than that.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!