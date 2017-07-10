Colts will have only two training camp practices open to fans

Posted by Charean Williams on July 10, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

In what has to be some sort of record for fewest training camp practices open to fans, the Colts will have only two practices the public can attend. Yes, two.

The Colts will hold training camp at their training complex, the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, for the first time. Space concerns mean all practices there are closed to the public.

The Colts will have two off-site practices for fans: Their first full-squad workout July 30 at Lucas Oil Stadium and an Aug. 5 practice at Warren Central High School.

Joint practices with the Lions are among those closed to the public.

Since relocating to Indianapolis in 1984, the Colts have held open training camps at Anderson University and at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute. Until this year.