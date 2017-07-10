Damon Harrison explains how Eli Manning is similar to LeBron James

Posted by Josh Alper on July 10, 2017, 10:19 AM EDT

NFL players have spent a fair amount of time talking about the salaries of NBA players recently, but Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison found another angle to compare one of his teammates to one of basketball’s best players.

During a Monday appearance on NFL Network, Harrison was asked about Giants quarterback Eli Manning failing to make the network’s list, voted on by players, of the Top 100 players in football. Harrison said it “makes no sense” that so many players were rated ahead of Manning, although he said he’d vote himself out rather than make a comment about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott being No. 14 after his rookie season.

Harrison went on to explain that he thinks Manning gets taken for granted, something he feels is also the case for Cavaliers star LeBron James.

“Eli, when you look at Eli, it’s kind of like when you look at LeBron,” Harrison said. “I’m not saying they’re the same, but look at Eli’s numbers. Any other quarterback would have those numbers it would be an amazing year, but, it being Eli, no one is respecting it much like we do LeBron. LeBron could average 30 [points], 15 rebounds and 12 assists and it’s like ‘he didn’t do enough.’ I don’t know what’s the deal.”

Manning’s numbers were down a bit from 2014 and 2015, but he still threw for more than 4,000 yards and completed at least 62 percent of his passes for the third straight year. The Giants offense as a whole was underwhelming, however, and Manning, like all starting quarterbacks, takes a hit when that’s the case.

It may not be quite the same as teaming up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, but the Giants hope adding wide receiver Brandon Marshall and tight end Evan Engram helps the offense rebound in 2017. If it does, Manning’s stock will likely do the same even if the numbers don’t look all that different.