Demaryius Thomas is feeling young again

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 10, 2017, 9:16 AM EDT

The 30th birthday isn’t the same kind of omen for wide receivers as it has traditionally been for running backs. But Demaryius Thomas said he’s feeling young again.

In an interview/staff meeting with the Broncos’ official website, Thomas said he’s beyond the hip pain that has bothered him throughout last season, and is ready to keep producing.

“I got longer than 30 [years],” Thomas said. “I think I’ve got a couple good years [left]. Like I’ve been saying before, this is the best I’ve felt my whole career. I haven’t had the problems I usually have with my hip, because that was one of the things that held me back.

“I wake up now and I don’t feel it, and that’s a good sign, because usually I wake up in the morning and I’m like, ‘OK, my hip’s tight. I’ve got to loosen it up to get it going.’ But now it’s totally different.”

Even though he wasn’t 100 percent last year, he’s continued to perform at a high level. He’s started 90 straight games for the Broncos, and he’s topped 1,000 yards each of the last five seasons.

Of course, the question of who will throw it to him remains open, though he was giving second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch high marks during OTAs and minicamp.