Eagles wideouts in North Dakota to work with Carson Wentz

Posted by Josh Alper on July 10, 2017, 7:38 AM EDT

North Dakota does not pop up on many lists of the best places for summer travel, but the state is getting a boost to this year’s numbers.

They have native son Carson Wentz to thank for that. Several Eagles receivers put posts on social media Sunday regarding travel to Fargo — Alshon Jeffery can ask Nelson Agholor about a burger recommendation — for some pre-camp work with Wentz.

Outside of the location, there’s nothing unusual about the Eagles getting together to work on their own ahead as many teams have players making similar arrangements. Sam Bradford did something similar last year before being traded to the Vikings, although there’s little chance that Wentz is going to get the same kind of late summer surprise.

What he will get is more time with Jeffery and Torrey Smith in their first offseason with the team, something that would seem to be a great benefit to their chemistry as the Eagles make their way toward the regular season.