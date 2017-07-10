Emmanuel Sanders feeling energized as he enters his eighth season

Posted by Charean Williams on July 10, 2017, 7:43 PM EDT

Now that Emmanuel Sanders has hit 30 — has he really been in the league that long? — he has had to make some changes. For starters, the Broncos receiver has eliminated fast food from his diet.

“I was eating bad,’’ Sanders told Mike Klis of Denver’s 9NEWS while hosting his youth football camp. “If I was hungry I would sometimes go through the McDonald’s line and grab me a 20-piece [Chicken McNuggets]. I would go through Burger King, just fast food because I was ready to eat now.

“But now I’m listening to my body a lot more. There’s something about being able to understand your body. What you can put in your body that gives you a burst of energy, or what you put in your body that makes you go to sleep. That’s what I’m understanding more.’’

Sanders enters his eighth season energized, feeling like a rookie all over again — at least physically.

“It’s something about when you hit 30,” Sanders told Klis. “You know who you are and you know where you want to go. You have a sense of direction. My destination is to try to get to the Super Bowl, try to win Super Bowls and try to go for 1,200, 1,300 yards and I understand what it takes to get there. And that’s through hard work and dedication.

“We’ve got this new offense with Mike McCoy. We’re going to be throwing the ball around so my conditioning has to be up and I’ve been working on that.’’