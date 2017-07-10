Fritz Pollard Alliance comfortable with Chiefs’ GM search

Posted by Charean Williams on July 10, 2017, 10:57 PM EDT

The Chiefs complied with the Rooney Rule in their search for a new General Manager, although the names of the minority candidates they interviewed were never released.

John Wooten, the chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, said he was in contact with the Chiefs during their search and was satisfied with the process.

“The Chiefs left it up to the individual candidates and their agents whether they wanted their names out there or not,” Wooten told Pro Football Talk. “But I can assure you that they complied. We are comfortable [with their interview process].”

The Chiefs named Brett Veach their new General Manager on Monday after published reports disclosed only three other interviewees — Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Titans director of player personnel Ryan Cowden and Chiefs co-director of player personnel Mike Borgonzi.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio pointed out earlier today that a lack of transparency doesn’t seem to fit with the spirit of a rule that champions inclusiveness and diversity in a job search.