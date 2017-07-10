Jarvis Landry does not fear franchise tag in 2018

Posted by Charean Williams on July 10, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT

Jarvis Landry wants a new contract, but he hasn’t gotten much publicity in his desire for an extension. That’s because Landry showed up for the offseason program and has said little about his contract.

The Dolphins receiver is scheduled to be grossly underpaid this season with a base salary of $893,852.

The sides have talked many times this offseason, and team vice president Mike Tannenbaum has promised that the Dolphins would take care of their own. They face a deadline to get it done, though.

According to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Landry said Monday that will will not negotiate once the regular-season starts. Landry also said, via Kelly, that he does not fear the franchise tag in 2018.

Landry’s agent, Damarius Bilbo, told the Miami Herald something similar last month.

Landry has proved his worth, making 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns last season. It’s a matter of when, not if, he passes Kenny Stills as the team’s highest-paid receiver. Stills’ deal pays him $8 million a year.

Nineteen receivers average more than $8 million a season.