Jets seek helipad at team facility as local residents object

Posted by Charean Williams on July 10, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT
Local residents are trying to keep the Jets grounded over a proposed helicopter landing pad at their team facility in Florham Park, N.J.

According to NJ.com, local residents have started a petition drive objecting to the Jets’ application with the Bureau of Aeronautics for a restricted-use concrete helistop “for transport of executives of the training center and injured athletes.” The Jets training facility is a two-minute drive to Morristown Airport, which has raised questions about why the team even needs a landing pad on site.

The nearby borough of Madison has objected to the helipad in a separate filing with the state.

The team tried in 2013 to build a helipad but ran into similar safety and noise concerns.

1 Response to “Jets seek helipad at team facility as local residents object”
  1. nhpats says: Jul 10, 2017 3:41 PM

    Just goes to show us the Jets’ priorities. Can’t find a real QB but let’s get that helipad thing done ASAP!

    These guys should be ranked #33 in the power rankings.

