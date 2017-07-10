Jets seek helipad at team facility as local residents object

Posted by Charean Williams on July 10, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT

Local residents are trying to keep the Jets grounded over a proposed helicopter landing pad at their team facility in Florham Park, N.J.

According to NJ.com, local residents have started a petition drive objecting to the Jets’ application with the Bureau of Aeronautics for a restricted-use concrete helistop “for transport of executives of the training center and injured athletes.” The Jets training facility is a two-minute drive to Morristown Airport, which has raised questions about why the team even needs a landing pad on site.

The nearby borough of Madison has objected to the helipad in a separate filing with the state.

The team tried in 2013 to build a helipad but ran into similar safety and noise concerns.